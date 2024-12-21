Iran calls on France to probe killing of two nationals in shooting

According to Le Monde, five people were killed in northern France on December 14, including two Iranian men, aged 19 and 30. It quoted local police and the prefecture as saying that the men were living in a local camp for migrants.

A 22-year-old suspect surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody on the same day with authorities saying he had no criminal record

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriate Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh on Friday expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the two Iranian nationals who were killed in a “suspicious armed attack for racist motives”.

He called on relevant security and judiciary officials of France to investigate the case and give accurate information in this regard.

Immediately after the incident, the Iranian embassy in Paris contacted the French authorities to follow up on the matter and demanded the identification, prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators of the crime, he said.

Jalalzadeh added that Iran’s Foreign Ministry, in contact with the French embassy in Tehran, has emphasized the need for a thorough judicial investigation and prosecution of the perpetrator or perpetrators of this crime in order to ensure justice is served and blood money of the victims will be paid.

He affirmed the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s seriousness in fulfilling its duties vis-a-vis the rights of the country’s nationals living abroad.

The ministry would take necessary measures to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies of the two men to Iran and pursue the issue until all circumstances of the incident are clarified, the diplomat emphasized.