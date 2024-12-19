Confirmed: 2 Iranians gunned down in France

The embassy emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic and consular missions are committed to supporting and defending Iranian nationals abroad.

Following reports of the fatal shooting, the embassy promptly began investigations and coordinated efforts to address the incident.

The consular officer confirmed the deaths of the two Iranians and extended condolences to their grieving families.

As soon as the news surfaced on local media and social platforms, the embassy reached out to the victims’ families.

The head of the consular section shared the available information about the incident and assured the families of the embassy’s readiness to provide any necessary consular assistance.

The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the victims’ families during this difficult time and stated that further updates on the case will be provided as investigations proceed.