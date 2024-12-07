Paris concerns over Iran’s missile, nuclear program have ‘no logical basis: Tehran

Baqaei on Friday emphasized that Iran’s missile programs are a crucial component of its defense strategy, vital for protecting national security and maintaining regional stability.

Addressing inquiries regarding President Macron’s comments in a regional publication, Baqaei affirmed that Iran’s missile strength aligns with its sovereign right to defend against aggression.

He also rejected persistent, baseless concerns regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, especially those voiced by France, a country that holds a significant stockpile of weapons of mass destruction.

Baqaei encouraged France to pursue a more independent and constructive role, leveraging its global influence to advance peace and stability.

He warned against biased stances that contradict international law and support occupation, genocide, and racism.

Reaffirming Iran’s dedication to transparency in its nuclear activities, Baqaei reminded that France, a participant in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), needs to fulfill its commitments and address its confrontational stance at the IAEA.

Established in 2015, the JCPOA was an agreement between Iran and the P5+1 nations—comprising the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany. The accord aimed to limit Iran’s nuclear program while recognizing its right to peaceful nuclear energy and lifting economic sanctions.

However, the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and the reinstatement of sanctions have led Iran to gradually retract some of the limitations it had accepted under the accord.

The Iranian diplomat also criticized France’s inaction regarding the persistent Israeli occupation and apartheid policies affecting Palestinians, stressing that the cause of regional instability stems from Western support of such policies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman urged French leaders to reconsider their strategies and work towards a more balanced and constructive participation in global affairs, aiming to achieve true peace and stability.