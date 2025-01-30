IFP ExclusiveSelectedTransportation

France cancels Tehran-Paris flight without explanation

By IFP Editorial Staff

France has canceled a scheduled direct flight from Tehran to Paris, which was set to operate after months of halted flights to Europe.

Iran Airtour was scheduled to resume its Tehran-Paris service on February 1, marking the first direct flight on this route in months. However, according to the airline’s CEO, French authorities unexpectedly canceled the flight without providing a reason.

The European Union had previously imposed sanctions on several Iranian airlines, including Iran Air, leading to the suspension of numerous flights to European destinations. Despite these restrictions, Iran Airtour had planned to resume services, only for the flight to be abruptly called off by France at the last moment.

The airline’s CEO expressed regret over the situation, emphasizing that the cancellation was not initiated by the company.

He poited out that the airline is actively pursuing the matter with relevant authorities.

