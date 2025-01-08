Tehran rejects French president’s claims as baseless

Esmail Baqaei called on France to reconsider its unconstructive approaches toward peace and stability in the West Asia region, saying the Israeli regime is the immediate and genuine threat to regional peace and stability.

He said: “With full support from the United States and certain European countries, including France, Israel continues its occupation and genocide in occupied Palestine while persistently expanding its military aggression and territorial ambitions across the region.”

Baqaei expressed deep regret that the French President has failed to hold accountable a genocidal and apartheid regime whose leaders are under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Baqaei also rejected the French President’s claims regarding Iran’s nuclear program, reaffirming that Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are conducted in full compliance with international regulations and under the strict and ongoing oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He described these allegations as unfounded and hypocritical, particularly coming from a government that has failed to fulfill its own commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, while playing a key role in enabling Israel to acquire nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

Baqaei also firmly rejected the repeated allegation of Iranian involvement in the Ukraine conflict, saying Iran advocated for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.