Renowned Iranian musician Fereydoun Shahbazian passes away at 82

Shahbazian was hospitalized in Tehran two days prior to his death. His daughter, Shiva, shared the news of his hospitalization on social media, but did not disclose the specific cause.

Born on June 11, 1942, in Tehran, Shahbazian developed a passion for music early on, influenced by his father, a student of the legendary Abolhasan Saba.

Shahbazian pursued music studies at the Tehran Conservatory of Music and became a member of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra at the age of 17.

His career spanned various roles, including composing for the Farabi Orchestra and leading the Iranian National Orchestra from October 2016 to March 2019.

In the 1980s, he ventured into film scoring and co-founded the Music Council at Iran’s national broadcaster.

Some of his notable film scores include “Life” (1997), “Hiva” (1998), “The Last Supper”, “Innocence Lost” (2003), “The Fourth Child” (2012), and “Son of Fortune” (2012).

Shahbazian’s remarkable contributions to Iranian music earned him a prominent place in the country’s cultural history. His legacy will be remembered through his vast body of work and the impact he made on Iranian music.