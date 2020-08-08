Iran Vows to Help Lebanon Following Huge Blast in Beirut

Iran says it will stand by the Lebanese government and nation and will offer them any assistance it can.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the Iranian president, said in a message that Tehran understands the tough conditions that Lebanon is going through.

“While understanding the difficult situation of Lebanon’s government and nation, the Iranian government and nation expresses solidarity with them and will stand by their side and will deny them no help,” he said.

The message came after a massive explosion ripped through the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on August 4, 2020, leaving dozens dead and thousands injured.