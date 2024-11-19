Ayatollah Khamenei expresses deep solidarity with Lebanon amid Israel’s attacks

In his message, he emphasized unity and shared suffering with the Lebanese nation during these challenging times.

“We stand with you and are not separate from you. We are one in your pain, suffering, and struggles. Your pain is ours, and your hardships are ours,” the Leader declared in his message.

The oral statement was conveyed in response to a letter from Meysam Motiee, an Iranian activist who, alongside a group of jihadist volunteers, recently visited Lebanon to distribute aid collected through the “#IranTogether” campaign.

The initiative underscores Iran’s commitment to supporting Lebanon amid ongoing hardships.

The “#IranTogether” campaign is a collaborative effort to provide relief to the people of Lebanon, demonstrating the unity and shared values between the Iranian and Lebanese nations.

Following its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli regime escalated aggression against Lebanon, unleashing relentless and deadly attacks on Lebanese territory.

At least 3,500 people have been killed and more than 14,900 wounded in Lebanon in over a year of Israeli military campaign.

Heavy Israeli bombardment have forced many families to flee the densely populated neighbourhoods in Beirut.

As the Zionist regime continues its bombing campaign, Hezbollah pledges it will continue to confront Israel in support of Lebanon and the besieged enclave of Gaza.