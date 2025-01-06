Iran VP Zarif criticizes legal action against economist Renani, calls for intellectual freedom

Zarif wrote on his X account: “Dr. Mohsen Renani is one of the most knowledgeable and compassionate intellectuals of this land, who courageously and frankly warns to prevent and treat disasters, both privately and publicly when necessary.”

“His warnings stem from concern, not to disturb minds,” he argued and added, “I am deeply saddened that in the week when the National Unity Dialogue is to be held with the presence of the president and intellectuals, unpleasant news surrounds the enlightening activities of this unparalleled scholar and some other well-meaning patriots,” he regretted.

The vice president also noted, “From my limited half-century experience in examining social trends in Iran and the world, I have learned that actions against the opinions and criticisms of well-meaning intellectuals pave the way for public confusion by self-serving extremists.”

Renani is a respected economist and university professor, and is mostly known for his critical political-economic views. The restrictive measure has triggered an outcry, including from the head of Iran’s reformist front Azar Mansouri.