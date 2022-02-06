Iranian filmmaker Alireza Sajjadpour dies

Sajjadpour had recently produced the film “Red Rectangle” directed by Hassan and Hossein Seidkhani.

Sajjadpour was also a screenwriter and, production manager.

He started his cinematic activity in 1984 by producing and writing the screenplay for “Little Soldier”.

His other activities included managing the screenplay unit of the Islamic Propagation Organization (1987-1991), director general of the Center for the Development of Documentary and Experimental Cinema of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance (1995-1998), managing the design of Shahed TV (1991-1993), producing movies and TV series, director general of the film and television department of Tehran Municipality’s Cultural-Artistic Organization, director of the Art Cultural Center (Arasbaran) and the founder and executive director of the Islamic Board of Artists.