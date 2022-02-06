Sunday, February 6, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultureCinema

Iranian filmmaker Alireza Sajjadpour dies

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Iranian film director and producer Alireza Sajjadpour, has died from a brain tumor. Sajjadpour’s son, Ruhollah, confirmed the report on his personal page.

Sajjadpour had recently produced the film “Red Rectangle” directed by Hassan and Hossein Seidkhani.

Sajjadpour was also a screenwriter and, production manager.

He started his cinematic activity in 1984 by producing and writing the screenplay for “Little Soldier”.

His other activities included managing the screenplay unit of the Islamic Propagation Organization (1987-1991), director general of the Center for the Development of Documentary and Experimental Cinema of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance (1995-1998), managing the design of Shahed TV (1991-1993), producing movies and TV series, director general of the film and television department of Tehran Municipality’s Cultural-Artistic Organization, director of the Art Cultural Center (Arasbaran) and the founder and executive director of the Islamic Board of Artists.

Previous articleRaisi’s visit to Moscow to enhance Iran-Russia business ties: Official
Next articleIranian sailors rescue crew on fire-struck Panama-flagged ship: Official

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks