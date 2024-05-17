Veteran Iranian actress Zahra Khoshkam passes away

Zahra Khoshkam was the wife of the late actor Ali Hatami and the mother of the Iranian cinema’s superstar Leila Hatami.

Most famously known as Zari Khoshkam, she was born in the historical Iranian city of Isfahan and studied in Tehran and London before taking up cinema as her career when she was 24.

She acted in top-rated series and movies, like Herzardastan, the Portrait of a Lady Far Away, some of them directed by his late husband or son-in-law Ali Mosaffa.

Her prime was in the 1970s, but the 1979 Revolution in Iran did not stop her from pursuing her profession.

A funeral procession will be held for Khoshkam on Saturday and she will be laid to rest next to her husband in Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.