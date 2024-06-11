Iran Judiciary provides update on Dariush Mehrjui murder case

The first defendant has been sentenced to two counts of qisas (retribution-in-kind), the second defendant to 20 years in prison and lashes, the third defendant to 20 years in prison, and the fourth, being a juvenile, to 5 years in a juvenile correctional facility.”

He added, “An appeal has been filed against the issued verdict, and the case has been sent to the Supreme Court and is currently under review.

A final ruling has not yet been issued, and therefore, we refrain from disclosing further details about the case.”

Daryoush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were found stabbed to death on 14 October 2023, in their villa in Meshkin Dasht, Karaj. Prior to this incident, Vahideh had posted on her social media page about anonymous personal threats, including threats from a non-Iranian individual with a knife.

On October 17 Iranian police arrested ten individuals suspected of being involved in the murders, including “the main killer”.

Four people were arrested by police days after the killing for their alleged involvement. One of them later confessed to being the killer, saying that he was a former employee of Mehrjui who harbored a grudge against him “due to financial issues”.