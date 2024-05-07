French-German network Arte acquires, dubs Iranian series “Actor”

Directed by Nima Javidi, the series will be made available in French and German dubbing on the Arte TV channel and platform.

The first season of Actor is set to premiere on May 9 during prime viewing hours, ensuring maximum visibility for the series.

Arte says this move aligns with its reputation for showcasing diverse, high-quality programming to the channel’s European audience.

Actor has already garnered international acclaim, having won the grand prize at the French Seriesmania festival and the best screenplay award at the Seoul World Drama Awards.

Starring Navid Mohammadzadeh, Ahmad Mehranfar, and Hanieh Tavassoli, the series follows the journey of talented theater actors as they navigate complex adventures after accepting a unique offer.

Fans of the series can look forward to its European debut on Arte TV starting May 9.