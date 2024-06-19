Iranian actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya appointed head of jury in Italy’s Amicorti festival

The sixth edition of the Amicorti Festival sees a strong presence of Iranian artists, building on the appointment of Milad Mansouri and Deniz Motevasseli as official members of the festival last year.

Another notable Iranian figure at the festival is singer Fariman Jabbarzadeh. Known for his recent collaboration with Italian singer Al Bano, Jabbarzadeh will serve on the jury for the music video category.

Under the leadership of Italian producer and artistic director, Rossi, the Amicorti Festival takes place annually from June 25 to 30 in Italy. The festival features competitions in six categories: short films, feature films, international short films, and music videos.

Awards will be presented on June 29 during the festival’s closing ceremony, with winners celebrated in the presence of film crews and the jury.