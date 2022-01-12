Wednesday, January 12, 2022
type here...
PoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian economic delegation visiting Syria for talks

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran has sent a high-ranking economic delegation headed by the minister of roads and urban development to Syria. Upon the arrival of the delegation in the Syrian capital Damascus, Rostam Qassemi underlined Iran’s determination to forge genuine economic and trade partnerships with Syria.

He added that the end of the Syria war opens a new chapter for economic relations between Tehran and Damascus.

He suggested that these relations will be strong given that Iran and Syria fought terrorism alongside each other during the war.

Qassemi is going to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the country’s prime minister as well as foreign and economy ministers during his three-day stay in Syria.

The Syrian economy minister said upon the Iranian delegation’s arrival in Damascus that he hopes the visit will result in agreements over launching economic and trade partnerships between the two countries.

Previous articleIranian intelligence operatives dismantle drug trafficking cell
Next articleLebanon central bank chief banned from leaving country

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks