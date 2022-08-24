Famous Iranian director Manijeh Hekmat’s movie “19” to compete in Italy’s Religion Today film festival

The festival will run from September 13 to 20 in Trento, Italy.

The event is mainly aimed at promoting peace and dialog among faiths and cultures with a religious theme.

“19” is the only Iranian long film to be screened at the festival.

Three Iranian short films and a documentary are going to compete in the event as well.

“19”, a joint production of Iran and Germany, made its international debut in the main competition section of the Calcutta International Film Festival.

“19” is the story of Mitra, a 57-year-old woman, who is a single painter and slips into a coma after contracting Covid-19. Just before dying, she journeys to all places in her subconscious. In the movie, one experiences a personal journey in life and death, love and war, as well as creativity and quest.

“Women’s Prison”, “Three Women” and “Bandar Band” are the most important movies of Ms. Hekmat, renown Iranian movie director.