Iranian Diplomat, UN Envoy for Syria Hold Phone Talks

Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister in special political affairs, has held phone talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

During the Wednesday talks, the two sides exchanged views on the issues related to the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Idlib, and humanitarian situation in the Arab country.

They also reiterated their support for the political process and the continued work of the Constitutional Committee, and called on the international community to assist the Syrian people considering the difficult humanitarian situation in the country, especially amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Khaji finally underlined the necessity of implementing the Idlib agreements in a bid to maintain calm in the region and prevent an escalation of tensions.