Thursday, July 7, 2022
Iranian deputy FM meets with top Omani diplomat in Muscat

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani has held talks with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi upon arriving in the Omani capital Muscat on Thursday.

Bagheri and Busaidi discussed the state of bilateral ties including the pursuit of agreements between the two countries as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister then referred to the mutual political trust between Tehran and Muscat.

Bagheri added Iran and Oman are determined to translate this precious political asset into expansion of lasting economic cooperation and extension of this cooperation to joint work toward stabilizing the region.

The Omani foreign minister for his part described as important the implementation of agreements signed by the two sides during the recent visit of the Iranian president to Muscat.

