Iranian defense minister meets Syrian president, talks regional security

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation to combat terrorism and dismantle its structures, aiming to promote stability and security across the region.

President Assad emphasized that eradicating terrorism is a shared regional and international responsibility, as its dangers pose a threat to people worldwide.

Nasirzadeh arrived in Damascus on Saturday evening at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

Earlier on Sunday, he held separate meetings with General Ali Abbas, Syria’s Minister of Defense, and General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces. They discussed military cooperation and strategic partnerships.