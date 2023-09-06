Iranian ambassador presents copy of his credentials in Riyadh

Director General for the Formalities of the Saudi Foreign Ministry Abdul Majid al-Sameri has received a copy of Iranian Ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati’s credentials in the absence of the kingdom’s foreign minister.

Saudi Ambassador also arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and presented his credentials to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The two countries restored diplomatic ties several months ago with China acting as a mediator.

The rapprochement came years after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran following a protest outside its diplomatic mission in Tehran by protestors who were angry at the execution of a Shia cleric by Saudi Arabia.

Tehran and Riyadh are now emphasizing on the expansion of bilateral ties in various fields particularly in security sphere.