Saturday, December 17, 2022
Famous Iranian actress arrested for anti-government comments

By IFP Editorial Staff
Taraneh Alidoosti

Famous Iranian actress Taraneh Alidousti has been arrested over her recent comments about the execution of a young man involved in the recent protests and deadly riots in Iran.

Alidousti objected to the execution of Mohsen Shekari who was found guilty of moharebeh, or fight against God, at a court in Tehran.

Tasnim News Agency, accused the actress of “spreading lies, instigating riots and supporting counter-revolutionary groups”.

An Iranian film-maker in a tweet also confirmed Alidousti’s arrest. Somayeh Mirshamsi said she had no information about which organ was behind the detention.

Several other actresses were also arrested in the wake of protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini in police custody 3 months ago. But they were released on bail.

