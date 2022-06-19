Iran FM: Presence of Zionists causing sabotage in region

Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed noted that Iran wants security and progress for neighbors and the entire region but at the same time it believes that foreign interference and presence in the region disrupt security there.

The United Arab Emirates has recently normalized ties with Israel.

Amirabdollahian referred to the priority of neighbors in Iran’s foreign policy and underlined the need to increase meetings and consultations between the officials of the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also underscored that the UAE will not let any part use his country’s soil for action against neighbors and will always take into account their security.

He referred to the common interests of the two countries in expanding their ties and welcomed regular consultations between the Iranian and Emirati officials.

The two top diplomats underlined the need for continuing contacts and consultations between the officials of the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat also invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Tehran.