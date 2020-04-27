Iran Warns US, Allies against Adventurism, Provocative Moves in Region

The Islamic Republic of Iran has warned against any disruption of security in the region saying that any adventurism will lead to a decisive reaction by the armed forces of Iran, the responsibility of which will fall on the hostile forces including the United States.

In a statement on Monday, General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran described the presence of the US military in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman as a breach of security in the region, stressing that the formation of void US-led coalitions under the pretext of maintaining ship security is not only not helping, but also a dangerous move that disrupts peace and security of the region at the same time.

It said the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, as important international waterways and major economic hubs, have always been safe paths for the movement of oil and merchant ships, and they have enjoyed the necessary security all through the past years. In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in cooperation with the countries of the region, has tried to maintain stability and calm at an acceptable level.

What follows is the rest of the statement translated by the IFP:

Dangerous moves that disrupt the shipping safety began when the adventurous and terrorist country of the United States and some of its allies came to this sensitive region. The United States, with its risky traffic and military bases in the region, is practically the source of lawlessness, menace, and insecurity. The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly warned the global and international community about destabilising moves of the United States that disrupt regional order and security which are in violation of international law and regulations.

The past Iranian solar year can be considered the peak of evil and insecure movements of the US in the region. Under the untrue pretext of shipping security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman the United States formed multiple coalitions in the region. With the deployment of warships and the increase and deployment of the military forces, it has been posing a lot of risks, and took actions contrary to the customary international law and the law of the sea.

Disruptive and provocative military operations, combat exercises, shooting, territorial aggression, unnecessary inspections of ships and vessels, imposing psychological insecurity on fishermen and traders, preparing grounds for freedom of action for smugglers, polluting the marine environment and endangering marine aquatic life by the use of nuclear propulsion is only part of the risky and unconventional measures of the US Navy in the region that are against the customary international law.

In some cases, the security guards of the Islamic Republic’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps have been on the verge of colliding with them.

Therefore, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the presence of the United States and its allies to be unlawful and the source of peril and insecurity in the region.

The Islamic Republic calls on them to comply with international law and rules, as well as the rules of the Islamic Republic, while passing Iran’s exclusive economic waters. They must also avoid any adventurism, and moves that are against safe and harmless navigation. They should avoid false narratives of their risky behaviours as well.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly believes and has always stated that the countries of the region have the necessary capabilities to maintain security in the Persian Gulf, the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, as well as the transfer of energy. Fake regional coalitions led by the United States not only do not help maintain stability and security in the region, but also disrupt regional order and security.

On the other hand, the only safe and secure alternative to consolidate peace and stability in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman is the withdrawal of US troops and their allies as disruptive centers of peace and stability in the region. Maintaining security of the region must be handed over to the regional countries in cooperation with each other.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces urges the United States and its allies to stop the escalation of tensions and insecurity in this strategic region of the world by ending provocative and dangerous actions.

The AFGS warns them to avoid any tension and conflict and to respect international rules and regulations when crossing the exclusive economic waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf and the airspace of these areas, including the FIR (Flight Information Region) and the ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

As repeatedly stated, Iran has not initiated, and will not initiate any tensions and conflicts in the region, but it always defends its territorial integrity with constant readiness, strength and decisiveness. Obviously, any adventurism, harassment and provocative action will lead to a decisive response from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the responsibility of which will fall on hostile forces including the United States.