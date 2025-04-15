Spokesman: Second round of Iran-US talks to be held in Oman

“After consultations, it was decided that Muscat (the capital of Oman) will continue to host the second round of these talks, which will be held on Saturday,” Baghaei said on Monday.

“I explained about the location of the negotiations, which is perhaps being discussed too much. I repeat that the form and method of conducting the negotiations have not changed, and these negotiations will continue to be prepared by the Government of Oman,” he stated.

“In terms of the arrangements and the way to proceed, the esteemed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, whom we appreciate for his professional approach in preparing and conducting these talks, will continue to host the talks as before,” he added.

“Regarding the venue, the necessary information will be provided after it is finalized and agreed upon by all three parties,” he stated.

The statement came after Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, stated on Sunday that the second round of talks between Iran and the US will take place in Europe on April 19.

He also emphasized in this meeting that an attempt was made to determine the basis for the negotiations, and we explained why there is no necessary trust in the Americans.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for Middle East affairs, led the first round of indirect talks in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday.

Both sides described the talks as positive and constructive, with Araghchi saying that the next round is expected to take place on April 19 at the same level.

Earlier on Monday, Baghaei once again ruled out the possibility of engaging in direct negotiations with the United States, saying Washington’s continued use of pressure and threats was fundamentally incompatible with meaningful diplomacy.

He stressed Tehran’s unwavering stance on the need for indirect, mediated dialogue in light of longstanding American violations of international norms.

“Direct negotiations are neither useful nor acceptable for Iran,” Baghaei stated, reiterating the Islamic Republic’s principled position.

The official warned that Washington’s simultaneous hostile rhetoric as well as illegal and unilateral sanctions vis-a-vis the Islamic Republic “pave the way for the destruction of international norms.”

He noted that the United Nations Charter explicitly prohibited using force in international relations.