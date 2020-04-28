Iran Warns of Decisive Response in Case of Any Move against Its Interests

Iran’s government spokesman says the Islamic Republic is not after creating tension in the region, but any move against the country’s interests would be responded decisively.

Ali Rabiei said Tehran is after establishing peace in the region, and is not seeking adventurism at all. “The US is the party which is after adventurism.”

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Rabiei went on to say that at the moment, whenever the US president’s position gets shaky inside his country, Iran gets worried about an operation and action outside the United States.

“This has become a trend. If the US does not carry out physical operation, it continues with its psychological operation anyhow. We are sure that it won’t take any serious measures, and just resorts to psychological operation,” underlined the Iranian official.

He added the Islamic Republic has offered to the regional countries to keep peace and security, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Basically, we are not after creating incidents in the region, but we decisively and clearly announce that any move against our interests in the region would be responded resolutely.

Yet, as I firstly mentioned, we will never be the initiator of the insecurity because we believe it is not in the interest of anyone.”

Elsewhere in his remark, Rabiei talked about the situation in Yemen noting that fortunately the truce is holding in the Arab country.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran supports peace in the region and believes that the holy month of Ramadan is a chance to understand the situation, especially amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Tehran has offered its proposal for establishment of peace and security, and follows up on it,” concluded the spokesperson.