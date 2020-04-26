Iran’s First VP, FM Congratulate Muslim Nations on Arrival of Ramadan

First VP Esha’q Jahangiri wrote in separate messages, “Now that the fresh breeze of servitude and self-purification is blowing,‌ I hope we will be subject to the blessings of God Almighty through our worships and veneration in this cherished month.”

He also expressed hope that the ties between the Muslim countries will get stronger than before.

“I hope Muslim nations will be able to work together to accelerate the process of fighting the deadly coronavirus to see its eradication by the end of this blessed month,” reads his message.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also congratulated Muslim nations on the holy month, expressing hope that God may help people to pass through the ongoing crises.

In an Arabic tweet on Saturday, Zarif said, “I ask God Almighty to accept our worships in this blessed month and to help us overcome the crises and establish unity among the believers and ensure security, peace, justice and equality throughout the world.”

رمضان كريم

و كل عام و الأمّة الإسلاميّة و شعوب العالم بألف خير.

أسأل الله أن يتقبل أعمالنا في هذا الشهر الفضيل، و أن يمنّ علينا بالخير و النصر و تجاوز الأزمات، و أن يوحد صفوف أهل الإيمان، و أن يحقق الأمن و السلام و العدالة و المساواة على وجه المعمورة.

آمين، بمنّه و كرمه. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 25, 2020



The holy month of Ramadan began on Saturday in Iran and many other Muslim countries. During this month Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk.