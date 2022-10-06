Thursday, October 6, 2022
Iran VP: Sanctions won’t stop Iran-Russia cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Russia Flags

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has said the Islamic Republic and Russia enjoy good ties that have been expanding.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second economic forum of the Caspain Sea states with the Russian delegation in Moscow, Mokhber also said Tehran and Moscow are resolved to bolster ties in all spheres and that sanctions won’t stop their cooperation.

The Iranian VP and the Russian prime minister underlined the need to speed up the expansion of cooperation between the two nations and to remove hurdles to further deepening of trade and economic ties.

Russia and Iran have been expanding their trade relations since last year when Iranian President Ebrahin Raisi took office.

Both countries are under the US sanctions.

