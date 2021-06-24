Iran, US Close to Returning to JCPOA: Western Media  

The London-based New Arab or Al-Araby Al-Jadeed says there is conclusive evidence indicating Iran and the US are close to returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In an article, the pan-Arab media said the return to the agreement is likely to take place before the tenure of outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s administration comes to an end.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Washington wants to rejoin the JCPOA as it is concerned that Iran might develop the capability to produce A-bombs due to a lack of international monitoring which guarantees the implementation of the JCPOA.

This, added the media outlet, would lead to a war which the US will be dragged into one way or another.

“This is while the US should focus on China and its growing power,” added Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The media outlet said the US is facing another challenge, as well.

“The revival of the nuclear deal could solve a US problem, i.e., preventing Washington from getting involved in a war with Tehran, but his issue does not mean the problems of Washington’s allies would be solved as well and would not be enough to establish security in the region,” Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote.

It said the revival of the JCPOA does not provide for Iran’s missile programs and regional policies.

“From the standpoint of Washington’s allies, Iran’s missile programs are more dangerous that its nuclear ones, and the reason is that atomic weapons are a deterrent one unlike missiles,” the media outlet explained.

So, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed further said, the administration of US President Joe Biden is seeking to give assurances to its allies that the revival of the JCPOA is just the first phase, and that there is going to be another phase where negotiations will get underway on Iran’s missile programs and its regional policies.