Iran Urges UN to Play More Active Role in Helping Yemeni People

Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, and the UN’s Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham have sat for talks on a range of issues.

n the Wednesday talks held in Geneva, the two sides expressed satisfaction with mutual cooperation on offering humanitarian aid at bilateral, regional and international levels.

Khaji touched upon the dispatch of relief aid, medical equipment and medicine to Yemen to tackle the spread of coronavirus, and called on the UN to play a more active role in helping Yemeni people across the country.

The UN official, in turn, hailed Iran’s humanitarian assistance, especially to Afghan nationals in the areas of education and health, and called on Iran to contribute to efforts to prevent an environmental hazard in some Yemeni ports.