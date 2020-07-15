Iran Urges Europe Not to Be Swayed by US, Fulfill Its JCPOA Commitments

Iran has once again called on the Europeans to keep their side of the bargain under the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on the anniversary of signing the deal.

In a statement marking the 5th anniversary of the conclusion of the JCPOA, Iran asked the three European countries not to be swayed by Washington.

“Unfortunately, the situation has unfolded in such a way that we need to remind the remaining parties to the JCPOA as well as UN member states of the rights and duties stipulated in this agreement, which was reached through tough and complicated negotiations between Iran and the 5+1 group representing the international community, and which was approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” read the Wednesday statement.

“[the points to be reminded range] from the emphasis that Resolution 2231 puts on the ‘promotion and facilitating of the development of ordinary economic and trade transactions and cooperation with Iran’ and the ‘full implementation of the framework’ of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 to the importance of the system governing the lifting of sanctions on the JCPOA as one of the main pillars of the deal,” the statement also read.

The statement also called on the international community to do whatever it takes to preserve the deal.

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as a major product of multilateralism diplomacy, enjoys the overwhelming support of the international community, and is now facing serious danger on the fifth anniversary of its conclusion. If the international community does not take enough care to guarantee a balanced implementation of the deal coupled with the goodwill of the signatories to the agreement, the JCPOA can turn into another victim of the US government’s unilateral approach,” it read.

“Accordingly, international responsibility for it and its consequences solely falls upon this country (the US) and governments aligned with it,” it added.

The statement also highlighted Washington’s illegal pullout from the deal has dealt a heavy blow to it.

“On the fifth anniversary of the agreement, the international, legal, technical, strategic and political substance of this deal has been severely corroded due to the United States’ illegal and destructive moves. The remaining signatories to the JCPOA are well aware of that, and unanimously believe that the main reason conducive to the current circumstances has been the repeated violations of [UNSC] Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA as well as the United States’ unilateral and illegal withdrawal from an agreement which was achieved after years of arduous multilateral talks,” the statement added.

It also lashed out at the US for failing to live up to its obligations under the accord.

“The US government’s non-compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 coupled with a lack of willpower on the part of other signatories to restore the lost balance in the JCPOA has further complicated the circumstances surrounding the JCPOA and has, in practice, caused the Islamic Republic of Iran not to be able to enjoy the benefits of the JCPOA such as the lifting of nuclear sanctions despite its abidance by its obligations,” said the statement.

It highlighted that the deal was aimed at resolving the row over Iran’s atomic work in a peaceful manner.

“The JCPOA is a negotiated diplomatic solution, with a comprehensive and final nature, to peacefully resolve a chronic, fabricated crisis over the peaceful nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it said.