Iran Urges Armenia to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh

Iran’s government spokesman has underlined the need to respect the territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan Republic, urging Yerevan to withdraw its forces from the occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei added Tehran has already announced its position on the conflict between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Iran underscores the need to pull out of the occupied territories of the Azerbaijan Republic,” he said.

“We regard third parties’ intervention as detrimental,” he noted.

Rabiei said Iran believes the crisis has no military solution and is concerned about possible harm to the lives of Iranian citizens in border areas.

“We want peace in the region,” he said.

The spokesman reiterated that Iran’s official positions in the domain of foreign policy are only announced through the government and the foreign ministry.

He also warned against any conflict spilling over into Iranian territory.

“Iran will not tolerate any fighting on, or intrusion into its soil, even if unintentional,” he said.

“Iran is among the few players which have very good relations with both the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, and would like to see the conflict end as soon as possible,” he noted.