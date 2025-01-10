Iran Security Chief: Presence of Foreigners Complicates Regional Dynamics

The meeting between Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, took place on Thursday in Yerevan.

Ahmadian stated that the presence of extraterritorial and foreign forces does not contribute to resolving regional issues.

He also expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to share its experiences in various fields, including industry, agriculture, nanotechnology, and biotechnology with Armenia.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, in turn, expressed interest in further participation and cooperation in the North-South corridor and utilizing its potential.

In honoring the memory of the martyr President Raisi, he emphasized the goal of achieving a $3 billion volume in economic interactions between the two countries, as agreed upon during the time of the martyr Iranian president.

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing political, economic, and defense relations between Tehran and Yerevan during their discussions.

Prior to Yerevan, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council had met and discussed with officials in Azerbaijan Republic, including President Ilham Aliyev.