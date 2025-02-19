Armenian music performed at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall in Fajr Music Festival

The concert highlighted the cultural and musical ties between Iran and Armenia, drawing an enthusiastic audience.

Tevanyan, reflecting on the shared musical heritage of the two nations, stated, “Armenia and Iran have been neighbors for centuries, and it’s natural for our musical traditions to share similarities.”

“I deeply admire Iranian music, which is profoundly rich and expressive. I particularly enjoy listening to the works of the late singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian and his son, Homayoun Shajarian,” he noted.

Asatourian praised the Fajr Music Festival for its role in promoting cultural exchanges, saying it is “an excellent platform that has been showcasing Iranian and international music for 40 years.”

The 40th Fajr International Music Festival, organized by Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, took place from February 12 to 18, 2024, in Tehran and 21 other provinces.

The festival featured performances by artists from various countries, emphasizing the universal language of music.