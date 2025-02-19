Iran, Armenia plan joint cultural festivals to strengthen ties

The announcement came during the 40th Fajr International Music Festival, where H.E. Grigor Hakobyan attended a joint concert featuring Armenian and Iranian musicians.

Speaking to reporters, Hakobyan expressed gratitude to Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for inviting Armenian artists to perform at the festival.

“Such events provide an excellent opportunity for both countries to better understand each other’s art and culture. They bring our nations closer and strengthen our bonds,” he said.

The concert, performed by Armenian musicians Levon Tevanyan and Armen Asatourian alongside Iranian artists, showcased a fusion of Armenian and Iranian music.

Hakobyan praised the performance, noting the similarities between Armenian and Iranian melodies.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the concert and found many shared elements in our musical traditions. Programs like this are invaluable for promoting our cultures,” he added.

The Armenian envoy emphasized Armenia’s commitment to expanding cultural and artistic ties with Iran, revealing that preparations are underway to implement several cultural cooperation ideas, which will be unveiled soon.

The head of Iran’s Music Office, Ahmad Sadri, also highlighted the musical commonalities between the two countries, particularly the shared use of the duduk, a traditional wind instrument.