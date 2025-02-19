Wednesday, February 19, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveMusic

Iran, Armenia plan joint cultural festivals to strengthen ties

By IFP Editorial Staff

Armenia’s ambassador to Tehran has announced plans for joint cultural and music festivals with Iran, highlighting the potential for deeper artistic collaboration between the two nations.

The announcement came during the 40th Fajr International Music Festival, where H.E. Grigor Hakobyan attended a joint concert featuring Armenian and Iranian musicians.

Speaking to reporters, Hakobyan expressed gratitude to Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for inviting Armenian artists to perform at the festival.

“Such events provide an excellent opportunity for both countries to better understand each other’s art and culture. They bring our nations closer and strengthen our bonds,” he said.

The concert, performed by Armenian musicians Levon Tevanyan and Armen Asatourian alongside Iranian artists, showcased a fusion of Armenian and Iranian music.

Hakobyan praised the performance, noting the similarities between Armenian and Iranian melodies.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the concert and found many shared elements in our musical traditions. Programs like this are invaluable for promoting our cultures,” he added.

The Armenian envoy emphasized Armenia’s commitment to expanding cultural and artistic ties with Iran, revealing that preparations are underway to implement several cultural cooperation ideas, which will be unveiled soon.

The head of Iran’s Music Office, Ahmad Sadri, also highlighted the musical commonalities between the two countries, particularly the shared use of the duduk, a traditional wind instrument.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks