Armenia vows to maintain territorial connection with Iran amid corridor dispute

He emphasized Armenia’s opposition to any unblocking efforts based on the concept of a corridor.

In a meeting with Mehdi Sobhani, Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia, Grigoryan thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting Armenia’s territorial integrity and the inviolability of international borders.

He highlighted that the border between Armenia and Iran symbolizes peace, friendship, and coexistence.

Grigoryan also reaffirmed that any unblocking within Armenian territory would remain under the control of Armenia’s national institutions and sovereignty, rejecting any corridor-based approach.

Russia has recently sided with the Azerbaijan Republic to launch the Zangezur corridor, linking the republic to its enclave in Nakhchivan at the cost of cutting off Iran’s direct access to Armenia.

Iran’s stance, reiterated during meetings with Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, stresses the unchangeability of international borders and opposes any geopolitical shifts.

The connection between Tehran and Yerevan is viewed by Iran as a vital geopolitical advantage, providing access to Georgia, the Black Sea, and Europe.

Iran has firmly stated that it will not tolerate any disruption to this strategic linkage, regardless of regional developments or internal changes in other countries.