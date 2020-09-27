Iran Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint as Fighting Escalates

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran called on the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to exercise self-restraint following the latest military escalation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely and worriedly monitoring the military clashes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a Sunday statement.

“Iran calls on the two sides to exercise self-restraint, and demands an immediate end to the clashes and the launch of dialogue between the two states,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman also expressed Iran’s readiness to employ all of its capacities to help establish a ceasefire and start negotiations between the warring sides.

Heavy fighting between the military forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Sunday.

Armenia and Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh declared martial law, while the Republic of Azerbaijan has ordered its military to mobilize.