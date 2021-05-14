Iran Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Tehran is closely following the issues that have arisen along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan Republic.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely and sensitively following the developments of the past few days along the borders of the two neighbouring countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic,” Khatibzadeh said on Friday.

“Iran hopes that the dispute would be settled as soon as possible with the two sides’ prudence and through peaceful ways,” the spokesman noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran underlines the necessity of maintaining stability and calm in the region, and calls on both sides to show restraint, avoid fuelling the disagreements, and respect the two countries’ borders,” he added.

He also expressed Iran’s preparedness to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the two countries’ differences including the recent dispute.