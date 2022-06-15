Wednesday, June 15, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iran, Turkmenistan sign 13 agreements on bilateral cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran, Turkmenistan sign agreements

Officials from Iran and Turkmenistan have signed 13 agreements on bilateral cooperation during the second day of a trip to Tehran by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

The agreements, in the political, economic, trade, transportation, investment, new technologies, the environment, sports, energy, judicial, education and research, and tourism fields, were signed in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Berdymukhamedov on Wednesday in the Iranian capital.

Among the officials who signed the agreements were Iranian ministers of road and urban development and culture, and the chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), as well as provincial governors.

The Turkmen president arrived in Tehran on Tuesday evening at the head of a high-ranking delegation. This is the first visit by Berdymukhamedov to Tehran as the president of Turkmenistan and is meant to reciprocate a visit by Raisi to the Central Asian country last year.

Raisi led a political and economic delegation to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in December last year.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks