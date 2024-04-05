Friday, April 5, 2024
Iran tourism: Salasel castle and Darion creek, hidden gems in Khuzestan

By IFP Editorial Staff

In the heart of Khuzestan province in southern Iran, lie two captivating treasures waiting to be explored: Salasel Castle and Darion Creek.

Once a grand fortress boasting intricate courtyards, towers, and gardens, Salasel Castle in the city of Shushtar now stands as a testament to ancient architecture, with only its underground chambers and Darion tunnels remaining.

Despite its weathered facade, the castle continues to fascinate visitors with its rich history and enigmatic charm.

Adjacent to Salasel Castle lies Darion Creek, an engineering marvel dating back to the era of Darius the Great.

Carved entirely by hand, this stream exemplifies ancient ingenuity and perseverance.

As visitors traverse its winding paths, they are transported back in time, imagining the toil and dedication of those who sculpted this waterway centuries ago.

Together, Salasel Castle and Darion Creek offer a glimpse into Khuzestan’s rich past, inviting travellers to uncover the secrets of Iran’s cultural heritage amidst breathtaking landscapes.

More in pictures:

