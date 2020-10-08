Iran to Use Japan’s Experience in Coronavirus Battle

Iran and Japan have arranged plans for collaboration in the fight against coronavirus, an Iranian official has announced, unveiling a scheme to use Japan’s scientific and management experiences in tackling the pandemic.

In remarks on Wednesday, president of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences said arrangements have been made to carry out a joint project with Japan in the battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Pointing to his recent meeting with the Japanese ambassador to Tehran and with the World Health Organization’s representative in Iran, Alireza Zali said plans have been discussed to take advantage of Japan’s experiences in preventing, diagnosing, and curing the infectious disease.

Zali also said an agenda has been created to tap into Japan’s capacities for research programs in the fight against COVID-19 with the purpose of containing the spread of the disease in the regions with different economic conditions.

The Coronavirus Fight Headquarters of Tehran is interested to know about the health protocols enforced in Japan, he stated, saying the two sides have agrees to share all of their scientific and management experiences in dealing with the pandemic.

He finally noted that Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences is going to draft a cooperation plan in consultation with the Coronavirus Fight Headquarters of Tehran and the WHO office in Iran, and will submit it to Japan afterwards.