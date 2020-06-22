Iran to Reopen Schools Based on Odd-Even Plan: Minister

Iran’s education minister says students will go to school on an odd/even plan in the new educational year in order to contain the novel coronavirus.

Mohsen Haji Mirzaei said on Sunday that students at crowded schools will be divided into two groups in the new school year, some attending on even days and some on odd days.

“According to a recent decree issued by the National Headquarters to Fight against Coronavirus, schools will be open on Thursdays (the day before weekly holiday), with the aim of managing students entering the school. Some will be at school on even days, and some will be at school on odd days,” stressed Haji Mirzaei during a visit to a school in Tehran.

The Minister of Education continued that in low risk areas with a low population of students, schools will have a normal routine, but the use of cyberspace to provide education will continue, and high quality educational videos will be provided to families.

“In the current situation, we have predicted various scenarios. In the coming year, combined education is on the agenda, so it is possible that part of the education will be provided virtually and part of it in school.”