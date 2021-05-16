Iran to Receive 1.4 Million Doses of Italian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine

Spokesman for Iran’s Food and Drug Organisation says the country will receive 1.4 million doses of the Italian-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night.

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, the vaccines will be imported as part of Iran’s purchases from the UN-backed COVAX program.

Earlier in the day, Iran received one million doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine.

According to Jahanpour, these two deliveries increase the total number of jabs imported into Iran to 5.6 million doses.

So far, according to the Health Ministry’s statistics, 2.26 million doses of vaccines have been administered.

Some 1.9 million people have so far received the first shot, and more than 370,000 have received both doses.