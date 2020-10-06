Iran to Prosecute 45 Americans over Their Role in Medical Sanctions

The Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights has drawn up a list for the prosecution of dozens of American nationals engaged in the US sanctions against the people of Iran.

During a Monday visit to a hospital in Tehran for the patients suffering from rare diseases, head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights, Ali Baqeri Kani, said the council has compiled a list of 45 American natural and legal persons who have had a role in the cruel US sanctions against the people of Iran.

The list, made in cooperation with the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, has been submitted to the Prosecutor General of Tehran for judicial action, he added.

The 45 American people in the list are going to be prosecuted in accordance with the Article 5 of the Iranian Act on countering the US violation of human rights and terrorist activities and the Article 8 of the law on retaliatory action against the US designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, he noted.

Baqeri Kani finally lashed out at the US government for turning the policy of maximum pressure on Iran into the policy of maximum hostility towards the Iranian nation, and deplored the European states’ obedience to Washington’s criminal actions in imposing medical and pharmaceutical sanctions on people of Iran.

In a recent interview with RT, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US for impeding the Islamic Republic’s ability to fight the coronavirus, explaining that US sanctions have prevented the purchase of critical medical supplies.

Washington’s efforts to stop Tehran from exporting oil have limited the government’s ability to respond to the global health crisis and provide relief to the Iranian people, Zarif said.