Iran to host next SCO judicial chiefs summit

Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i said on Friday, the decision was made during the 20th SCO judicial summit in China, where Iranian delegates participated in specialized committee meetings and bilateral talks with seven member states.

Mohseni-Eje’i emphasized the need for enhanced multilateral cooperation among SCO nations to counter “unilateralism by dictatorial powers” and address emerging legal challenges, particularly in artificial intelligence and cyber technologies.

As host, Iran will begin identifying key judicial challenges and compiling proposed solutions to optimize the summit’s outcomes.

The judiciary chief reported productive bilateral discussions with China’s Supreme Court president and senior officials, covering judicial, intelligence, and security cooperation.

He expressed hope that the summit would advance shared interests among SCO members committed to “justice, peace, and sustainable global security.”

The SCO, representing 40% of the world’s population, has become an increasingly important platform for Iran since becoming a full member in 2023.

Next year’s meeting will focus on closing legal gaps in technology governance and strengthening cross-border judicial collaboration.