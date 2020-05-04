Iran to Export Coronavirus Test Kits to Germany, Turkey

The Islamic Republic of Iran will start exporting homegrown diagnostic test kits for the novel coronavirus disease to Germany and Turkey in the coming weeks, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari has announced.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Sattari said details of the process of exporting COVID-19 serology-based testing kits to Germany and Turkey will be finalized under the Health Ministry’s supervision within the next couple of weeks.

The serology coronavirus test kits have been produced by the Iranian knowledge-based companies and have obtained export certification from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he noted.

The vice president said Iran has attained such level of self-sufficiency in the production of COVID-19 serology test kits that there is no limitation to the export of the product to the other countries.

Sattari further noted that Iran has the capacity to carry out one million coronavirus diagnostic tests each day with domestically-made test kits.

The vice-president has already announced that the Iranian knowledge-based companies have manufactured an abundant supply of medical equipment, saying the country can even export those devices, with permission from the Health Ministry, to the other counties in autumn, when the second wave of the virus is expected to hit the world.