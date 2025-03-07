Iran sets recordbeaking non-oil trade milestone

Seyed Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesperson for the Trade Development Commission of ministry added that the share of exports in this figure exceeded $53 billion.

He noted that this amount is $8.5 billion more than the same period last year and $4.5 billion more than the eleven-month period two years ago, which recorded the highest exports at that time.

He expressed that it is predicted that non-oil exports for the current Iranian year (1403) will reach around $58 billion.

The significant increase in Iran’s non-oil exports has occurred while the country is under severe US-led sanctions.