Iran’s non-oil trade hits $36bn over last four months

Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that out of the total foreign trade in this period, $17.5 billion was attributed to non-oil exports, while imports accounted for $18.5 billion.

The Head of the IRICA further mentioned that non-oil exports saw an 8% increase during the period in question, whereas imports decreased by 6%.

He added that Iran’s trade balance stood at a negative $1 billion, showing a significant improvement compared to the same period last year.

During the same period, Iran’s non-oil exports amounted to nearly $16 billion, while imports were recorded at approximately $19.5 billion, resulting in a trade balance of negative $2.5 billion.