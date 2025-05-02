Iran aims for $1 billion in handicraft exports, eyes African market

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference in Isfahan, Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri reported that last year’s official handicraft exports reached 205 million dollars, with an additional €250 million from informal “suitcase trade” by travelers.

He cited the sale of a handmade Isfahani silver vase for 30 billion tomans (approximately 375,000 dollars) at Tehran’s recent handicrafts exhibition as evidence of global demand for Iran’s luxury artisan goods.

To facilitate growth, the government plans to ease currency exchange restrictions, streamline customs regulations, and expand insurance coverage for handicrafts.

The minister emphasized Africa as an untapped market, noting strong mutual interest in trade and tourism partnerships.

Isfahan was chosen to host the Africa summit due to its industrial, technological, and cultural capabilities. Over 2,700 international participants attended, with key discussions on economic collaboration.

Tourism development plans include incentives for hotel construction, aiming to double Iran’s hotel capacity to 900,000 beds by 2028.

Salehi Amiri also stressed the need for better global promotion of Iran’s attractions, citing low international awareness despite the country’s 20 tourism niches.

The minister is scheduled to visit Egypt to further tourism ties, following recent trips to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the Caucasus to attract investment.