Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Iran exported gasoline, gas oil in March 2022 as part of commitments

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s deputy oil minister says the country exported a gasoline shipment as well as three cargoes of gas oil in March, 2022.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Jalil Salari added Iran has increased the amount of fuel in its storage depots and even lived up to the commitments on fuel exports made during the previous administration.

The head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) further said Iran is now capable of both meeting local demands for fuel and exporting surplus reserves.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top official underlined that the rate of fuel consumption in the country is extremely high, adding a movement should be launched to optimize energy consumption.

He said plans are underway to enhance storage capacity at the country’s refineries, adding several refinery projects are currently underway and will be completed in 2022.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

