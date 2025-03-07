Iran’s foreign trade reaches $117bn despite sanctions

According to Foroud Asgari, Deputy Minister of Economy and Head of Iran Customs, the period also saw a 26% increase in foreign goods transit through the country.

Asgari stated that the country’s foreign transit in the first 11 months (March 2023-February 2024) rose by 26% compared to the same period last year, reaching 20.3 million tons.

During this period, Iran’s non-oil foreign trade volume totaled 176.1 million tons, a 9.2% increase from last year. Out of this, $53.4 billion accounted for non-oil exports and $63.6 billion for imports, reflecting a 19% and 5.6% rise, respectively.

The deputy minister highlighted that 58.5 million tons of petrochemical products worth $23.5 billion were exported, showing a 29% increase in weight and a 31.3% increase in value.

The major non-oil export items included natural gas ($6.6 billion), liquefied propane ($3.3 billion), and methanol ($2.1 billion).

China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India were the top export destinations, comprising 83% of the total non-oil export value.

On the import side, the primary items were raw gold, animal feed corn, and smart phones. The UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, India, Russia, and Hong Kong were the major import partners, with the UAE leading at $19.1 billion.